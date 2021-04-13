Strong Tuam involvement at Oireachtas hearing on Bill to allow for exhumations at Mother and Baby Homes

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There will be a strong Tuam involvement at tomorrow’s Oireachtas Children’s committee hearing on inappropriate burials at certain institutions operated by, or on behalf of the state

It will focus on Pre-Legislative Scrutiny of the General Scheme of a Certain Institutional Burials Authorised Interventions Bill and consider the establishment of an Agency to carry out such interventions.

This is the Bill intended to allow for exhumations at the sites of Mother and Baby Homes such as those in Tuam and Bessborough.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s event, Deputy Funchion said they’ve agreed to hold this special meeting with four sessions spread over one day to hear the views of the witnesses on this important legislation.

The first session from 9.30am-11.30am in the Dáil Chamber will be chaired by Deputy Funchion and will hear from Tuam’s Catherine Corless and Aidan Corless, as well as Susan Lohan and Mary Harney.

Deputy Seán Sherlock will act as Temporary Chairman from 3-5pm – this session will be attended by Kevin Higgins and Peter Mulryan of the Tuam Home Survivors Network, who will both make an address.

The meeting will also hear from the Human Rights & Equality Commission and the Irish Council for Civil Liberties – while NUI Galway’s Human Rights lecturer Dr. Maeve O’Rourke will also appear remotely

The final session from 5.30-7.30pm will hear remotely from Dr. Niamh McCullagh, who led the investigation team at the site of the former Mother and Baby Home in Tuam.