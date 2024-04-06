Galway Bay FM

6 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Strong local objections against significant housing developments in Barna

Share story:
Strong local objections against significant housing developments in Barna

There have been strong local objections against two significant housing developments in Barna.

Both plans are led by Peter & Seóna O’Fegan and would be based on lands on opposite sides of the R336 in the village.

The first project is for 51 residential units on the south side of the R336, along with 2 commercial buildings offering retail and office space, as well as a cafe.

But considerable local objections argue it’s excessive in scale and would amount to overdevelopment, among other issues.

One submission goes so as far as claiming the development would turn Barna into a “concrete monstrosity” that would destroy the rural character of the village.

Meanwhile, the second project is for an apartment block of 18 units and a retail space at a site on the north side on the R336.

That plan drew fewer submissions, though the objections made are similar – such as alleged excessive scale and density, and potential traffic issues.

A nearby school also made submissions on both projects, stressing the need for safety measures like widened footpaths and pedestrian crossings on the R336.

County planners are due to decide on both projects in the coming days.

Share story:

Status Orange Wind Warning in place for Galway

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange Wind warning for Galway and Mayo Storm Kathleen will bring gale force southerly winds, with some severe and damagin...

Claregalway Castle hosts Annual Spring Garden Fair tomorrow

Claregalway Castle is to host its first event of the year tomorrow with the Spring Garden Fair. The fair, which will run from 11am to 6pm, will feature ma...

Gardai seek public assistance in search for missing Headford man

Tuam Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from the Headford area. Ray Hosty, who is 55 year old R...

Ministers, TDs and party members arriving in Galway ahead of weekend Ard Fheis

Ministers, TDs and party members are arriving in Galway as Fine Gael is holding its Ard Fheis here this weekend at the Clayton Hotel in Ballybrit and at t...