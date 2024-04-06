Strong local objections against significant housing developments in Barna

There have been strong local objections against two significant housing developments in Barna.

Both plans are led by Peter & Seóna O’Fegan and would be based on lands on opposite sides of the R336 in the village.

The first project is for 51 residential units on the south side of the R336, along with 2 commercial buildings offering retail and office space, as well as a cafe.

But considerable local objections argue it’s excessive in scale and would amount to overdevelopment, among other issues.

One submission goes so as far as claiming the development would turn Barna into a “concrete monstrosity” that would destroy the rural character of the village.

Meanwhile, the second project is for an apartment block of 18 units and a retail space at a site on the north side on the R336.

That plan drew fewer submissions, though the objections made are similar – such as alleged excessive scale and density, and potential traffic issues.

A nearby school also made submissions on both projects, stressing the need for safety measures like widened footpaths and pedestrian crossings on the R336.

County planners are due to decide on both projects in the coming days.