Galway Bay fm newsroom – There will be a strong Galway representation at this year’s Bord Bia Bloom Festival in Dublin

Ireland’s largest floral, food and family festival takes place this June bank holiday weekend

A group of over 50 people from GRETB and Brothers of Charity Galway East will take part in the ‘Postcard Gardens’ feature of Bloom

‘Into the West’ was created by Amy Ní Bhranagáin, Art Coordinator at Galway and Roscommon Education and Training Board

It’s inspired by the region’s traditional skills, native plants, and cultural ties with the ocean.

A traditional Galway hooker is woven from willow gathered in south Galway and lined with a variety of plants grown in the West.

In the food village six Galway-based food and drink companies will exhibit

They are Spiddal’s Builín Blasta, Beechlawn Organic Farms from Ballinasloe, Grá Chocolates Ltd. in Ballybrit, The Foods of Athenry, Connemara Brewing Company and Micil Distillery in Salthill.

Bord Bia Bloom is running until Monday in the Phoenix Park in Dublin.

Photo – Bord Bia Bloom