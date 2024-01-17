Strong Galway involvement in new board of Western Development Commission

A new board has been appointed for the Western Development Commission, with a strong Galway involvement

The new members include Breda Fox, a former Head of Enterprise for the Local Enterprise Office Galway and Micheál Heaney, a former Chief Executive Officer of Údarás na Gaeltachta based in Furbo

Former Chief Executive for Roscommon and Monaghan Eugene Cummins is the new Chairperson of the board, following a State Boards appointment process

Other new board members include Patrick Duffy, Eoin Motherway and Niall O’Donnellan while Edmund Jennings remains a member until his term expires in August

Minister for Rural Development Heather Humphreys reappointed five current members – Aisling Meehan, Audrey Crummy, Mary Coyne, Mary McKenna and Sandra Nolan