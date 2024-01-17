Galway Bay FM

17 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Strong Galway involvement in new board of Western Development Commission

Share story:
Strong Galway involvement in new board of Western Development Commission

A new board has been appointed for the Western Development Commission, with a strong Galway involvement

The new members include Breda Fox, a former Head of Enterprise for the Local Enterprise Office Galway and Micheál Heaney, a former Chief Executive Officer of Údarás na Gaeltachta based in Furbo

Former Chief Executive for Roscommon and Monaghan Eugene Cummins is the new Chairperson of the board, following a State Boards appointment process

Other new board members include Patrick Duffy, Eoin Motherway and Niall O’Donnellan while Edmund Jennings remains a member until his term expires in August

Minister for Rural Development Heather Humphreys reappointed five current members – Aisling Meehan, Audrey Crummy, Mary Coyne, Mary McKenna and Sandra Nolan

Share story:

Ahascragh native world renowned fashion designer honoured by President Higgins

Ahascragh native world renowned hat designer Philip Treacy has been honoured by President Higgins. Mr Treacy, who has been based in the UK for several dec...

Calls for emergency funding for gritting in Galway City council estates

A call is being made to allocate emergency funding to carry out gritting in council estates across Galway city. Councillor Alan Cheevers is criticising th...

ATU Galway joins international alliance to combat plastic pollution

ATU Galway has joined an international alliance to combat plastic pollution in the Atlantic Ocean. The initiative unites partners from Spain, France and P...

Woman in her eighties dies in three-car collision at N17 at Milltown

A woman in her eighties has died in today’s three-car collision on the N17 at Milltown. Gardaí are investigating the collision involving a van and ...