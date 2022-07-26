Strong attendance on Day One of Ballybrit although well down on 2019 figure

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- There was a strong attendance on Day One of Ballybrit yesterday, although it was well down on the 2019 figure

The Chief Executive of Galway Races has confirmed 15,200 people attended the races yesterday, which was 5000 down on the opening day three years ago

Michael Moloney described the opening day of the seven day festival as a “positive start” and says they’re happy that everything went smoothly for the full return of the summer festival

Speaking to Galway Talks, Michael painted the picture of day one: