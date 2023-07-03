Strong attendance at public meeting in the city on the Pension Promise Campaign

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There was a strong attendance at the Galmont Hotel today for a public meeting on the Pension Promise Campaign.

The national campaign is calling for the pension rate to be set at 34 percent of the average industrial wage.

The Government committed to the rate in the roadmap for pension reforms for 2017 to 2023 – but it still remains at 28 percent.

Today’s event heard from advocate speakers, as well as a number of those in attendance who spoke from the floor.

While their circumstances and experiences varied, the core message was the same – the state pension is not enough and many are struggling.

These people spoke to David Nevin about what brought them to the event.