String of house burglaries in Kiltullagh, Ballymacward and Dunmore areas in two-day period

Gardaí are investigating a string of house burglaries in the Kiltullagh, Ballymacward and Dunmore areas.

The incidents took place over a two-day period.

Gardaí in Athenry are looking for witnesses to a burglary at a residence in Knockatogher, Kiltullagh last Wednesday between 2pm and 9pm.

The homeowner returned and discovered the house was ransacked and some jewellery was taken.

Sometime between last Wednesday and Thursday a house in Ballymacward had its front door forced open, and the home was ransacked.

Ballinasloe Gardaí are asking for any witnesses to contact them.

On Thursday between 4pm and 6pm a burglary occurred in the Garrafrauns area of Dunmore.

The homeowner returned to rooms ransacked in the premises.

Tuam Gardai can be contacted with any information on this burglary.