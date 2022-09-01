Strike action to take place at two Galway care organisations later this month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Strike action is to take place at two Galway care organisations later this month.

The strike on Thursday September 22nd at Western Care and Ability West is part of the campaign to improve the terms and conditions of health and social care professionals.

The action will take place at the two Galway employments and one each in Mayo, Cork and Donegal on the previous day, September 21st

It will include action by community employment supervisors.

The move was announced in a joint statement by the Forsa, INMO and SIPTU trade unions.