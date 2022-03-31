Strike action to take place at LISK manufacturing plant in Gort

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- SIPTU members at the LISK manufacturing plant in Gort are to go on strike on Monday in a dispute over claims the company is failing to engage with union representatives.

The strike is scheduled for 8am on Monday and will see members placing pickets on the site and commencing a one-day work stoppage at the electronic component manufacturing plant.

The union says management has refused to respect a Labour Court recommendation that the company engage in negotiations with their union.