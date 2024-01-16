16 January 2024
~1 minutes read
Stretch of N17 closed at Milltown following serious three-vehicle crash
Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of the incident involving a van and two cars
The extent of any injuries is not yet confirmed and investigations are ongoing
The collision occurred on the N17 between Milltown and Ballindine just after 10 this morning
The road is closed and local diversions are in place