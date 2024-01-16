Galway Bay FM

16 January 2024

Stretch of N17 closed at Milltown following serious three-vehicle crash

A stretch of the N17 is closed at Milltown following a serious three-vehicle crash

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of the incident involving a van and two cars

The extent of any injuries is not yet confirmed and investigations are ongoing

The collision occurred on the N17 between Milltown and Ballindine just after 10 this morning

The road is closed and local diversions are in place

