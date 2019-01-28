Current track
Stretch of Corrandulla road to be closed until at least 6pm

28 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A stretch of the Corrandulla road from Loughgeorge Garda station to Peggy’s Bar will be closed until at least 6 this evening following a crash

Two vehicles collided close to Bawnmore National School around 2.30 this afternoon, although no one was injured

Gardaí attended the scene of the crash in Corrandulla and say the road will be closed up until at least 6 this evening until the road is cleared

