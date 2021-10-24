Galway Bay fm newsroom – After an absence of over a year, the Galway Clinic Streets of Galway 8k takes place this morning in the city.

One of the iconic road races in the calendar, this year is the 35th running of the event and will see the runners leave the start line at Galway Technical Institute on Fr Griffin Road in the next half hour.

The race goes over Wolfe Tone Bridge, up Merchants Road, along the Skeff side of Eyre Square, Eglinton Street, over the Salmon Weir Bridge, up University Road, turning left at The Hospital, down Newcastle Road then St Marys Road via Maxol Station, White strand Road.

From there, the runners will go via Devon Dental, along Dr Mannix Road, going left and passing Pearse Stadium, down Rockbarton and Leisureland on to Salthill Prom. The route goes along the Prom past Seapoint and the Aquarium turning right shortly after Claude Toft Park and towards South Park to the finish line.

Motorists are reminded to expect slight delays on these roads between 10.30 and approximately 12.30 this afternoon.

Galway Bay FM will be providing updates throughout the race.