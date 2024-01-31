Galway Bay FM

31 January 2024

Storytelling and Improvisation Festival to take place across Galway

A festival focusing on storytelling and improvisation is taking place across Galway City and County from tomorrow.

The Moth and Butterfly International Festival of Storytelling and Improvisation will run over the February Bank Holiday Weekend.

The programme is a hybrid of online and in person events, focusing on themes from climate justice to Irish language storytelling.

Our reporter Caoimhe Killeen has been speaking to Artistic Director Órla McGovern about the group’s origins and the festival itself.

