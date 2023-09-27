Galway Bay FM

27 September 2023

Story of the Connemara Pony to feature on this evening’s Nationwide

Galway Bay FM newsroom-The story of the Connemara Pony is to feature on this evening’s Nationwide.

Now in its centenary year, the Connemara Pony Breeders Society is celebrating bringing this beautiful breed back to national and international prominence.

The episode also features Kylemore’s Connemara Ponies and its daily talks and informational panels promoting the native breed.

The programme goes out at 7 pm, on RTE One.

 

 

