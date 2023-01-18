Story of Galway man’s journey to become Ireland’s first bladerunner

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The story of a Galway teacher whose leg was amputated following a football match he played for Mervue United in 2016 will be told in a documentary on TG4 tonight

Irish and Geography teacher at the Bish, Alex Lee, suffered a broken leg and underwent 14 surgeries, leaving hospital in a wheelchair six weeks later after his right leg had been amputated below the knee.

In 2018, Alex began his journey as a para-athlete, and over the past six years he has learned how to walk, how to run and how to sprint.

Filmed over 18 months, this documentary captures the incredible story of how Alex Lee became Ireland’s first bladerunner.

It’s part of the Misneach documentary series which also follows the stories of Travellers breaking boundaries in 3rd level education in Ireland and those returning to education after a prolonged period of time.

Misneach – Alex Lee, airs at 9.30 tonight on TG4.