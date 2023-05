Galway Bay FM Newsroom- The Stormont Assembly stalemate is delaying the re-opening of the Galway-Mayo rail link

That’s according to Fianna Fáil Senator Lisa Chambers, who remains confident that the service will re-open.

The Mayo Senator says the All-Island Rail Review is likely to recommend the re-establishment of the Western Rail Corridor

It would start with rail freight between Athenry and Claremorris and at a later stage for passengers

She says it would be ‘transformative’ for the region