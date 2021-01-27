Storm water diversion works due to begin in Clifden next week

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Storm water diversion works are due to begin in Clifden in the next week.

The flood protection works are set to commence following engagement with the county Director of Services Jim Cullen.

It’s understood an appropriate assessment has been carried out to allow the works to proceed.

The project aims to reduce the flow of water towards the Low Road in the town.

It comes as Clifden was hit by severe flooding in September when the Owenglen river overtopped.

Senator Sean Kyne says the larger CFRAM project for Clifden is also being progressed by the Office of Public Works and will examine the flooding in Clifden Glen and the main river channel within the town.