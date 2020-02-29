Storm Jorge downgraded to status orange weather warning in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway remains under a status orange wind warning this evening, after a red warning associated with Storm Jorge expired at 3 this afternoon.

The orange warning will remain in place until midnight, as will a status yellow rainfall warning.

Earlier today, strong gusts of up to 140km/h from Storm Jorge swept across the county as a status red wind warning was in place between 11am and 3pm.

At Maam Cross this evening, Gardai remain at the scene of an overturned truck which was caught by high winds shortly before lunchtime – it’s understood no-one was injured during the incident.

A number of fallen trees have also been reported across the county – the County Council has confirmed that blockages have been removed from the N67 Clarinbridge, R446 Oranmore to Derrydonnell, and N83 Anbally.

However, crews are still removing fallen trees on regional and local arounds around the county and motorists are being advised of heavy spot flooding on the N67 Ballinderreen to Kilcolgan, as well as around Oranmore.

Meanwhile, around 150 homes in Spiddal, Screeb, Carraroe and Inish Mór are without power.