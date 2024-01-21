Storm Isha Updates…Storm affects businesses and travel.

The following Services and Businesses are closing due to the Red Weather Warning for Galway from 5pm this afternoon.

ALL Bus Eireann Services are to be cancelled from 5pm.

Irish Rail services are running but there is a speed restriction of 80kph on all services meaning there will be delays.

Burkes Bus Services are cancelled from 5pm, the 4.10 Tuam to Galway is also cancelled.

Farrells of Athenry have cancelled all services to Galway for the rest of the day.

All Aldi, Lidl and Tesco stores will be closed at 4pm today.

Dunnes Stores in Briarhill is closed from 4.

Centra in Spiddal will be closing at 4pm.

McCormack’s Circle K in Loughrea will close at 4pm.

Galway Cathedral will be closed at 4.30pm. 6pm Mass this evening has been cancelled.

Galway City Council has announced that Leisureland closed at 2pm.

Black Box and Town Hall Theatre shows are cancelled this evening as both venues will close due to the red weather alert.

Community centres are also closed.

Galway City Museum is also closed since 2pm.

The progressive 25 card game at Menlo is cancelled this evening and will continue again next Sunday.

The Progressive 25 Card game at Menlough Hall has been postponed.

Bingo in Tynagh is cancelled tonight for safety due to the weather warning.

Changes to funerals in the City and County have also been announced.

You can see those changes here.

Seapoint Amusements in Salthill remains open.