20 January 2024

Storm Isha Update – Car parks closed, Sandbags available, Road Closure Salthill on Sunday 21 January.

Following a meeting of the Galway City local coordination group today in relation to the current Met Eireann Weather Warning, the following measures will be in place:

Car Parks will be closed later today until further notice:

• Toft car park

• Salthill car park

• Silverstrand Road/car park

• Ballyloughane Beach Road will be local access only

Sandbags will be at the following locations this evening (Saturday 20 January)

• Tourist Kiosk Salthill

• Claddagh Hall

• Fire Station Fr Burke Road

• Spanish Arch

• Docks beside the Pedestrian Crossing (St Nicholas Street)

Road Closure Salthill:

The road will be closed from the roundabout at Seapoint along Seapoint Promenade as far as Galway Business School from 8:30am on Sunday 21 January 2024, until further notice.

The local coordination group is monitoring updates from Met Eireann.

Our crews remain on standby.

Please see Met.ie for further updates in relation to this weather warning.

 

Status Orange – Wind warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster, Connacht

Met Éireann Weather Warning

Storm Isha will bring very strong southwest winds with severe and damaging gusts.

Impacts:

• Large coastal waves with wave overtopping

• Very difficult travelling conditions

• Fallen trees

• Damage to power lines

 

Status Yellow – Wind warning for Ireland

Met Éireann Weather Warning

Storm Isha will bring strong and gusty southwest winds with heavy rain at times.

Potential impacts:

• Large coastal waves with wave overtopping

• Difficult travelling conditions

• Debris, loose objects displaced

