Storm in a teacup at city hall over threat to advertising at council-owned pitches

There’s been a storm in a teacup at City Hall over a perceived threat to advertising revenue for sports clubs using council-owned pitches.

These sports pitches across the city are owned by Galway City Council and used by local clubs on a lease basis.

Advertising is actually permitted, but permission has to be sought from the local authority.

And the problem is, grounds are covered in signage, despite a meeting last night hearing that permission was never looked for, let alone granted.

Recently, council staff visited these facilities, taking photos of the signage in place – which was interpreted as a threat of removal.

At City Hall, some councillors said it was outrageous that given all these clubs give back, they could be denied the chance to “make a few bob”.

But others felt there does need to be some level of standards on what can and can’t be advertised on publicly owned sports grounds.

And council management insisted there’s no intent to deprive clubs of revenue – but to ensure standards of not just advertising, but health and safety, and overall facilities.

It was claimed the photo-taking exercise generally aimed to establish who has what and where – and see how facilities can be made tidier looking.

The matter will be discussed in more detail at a special committee meeting next month, and will come back before councillors at their March meeting.