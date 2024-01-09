Galway Bay FM

9 January 2024

~2 minutes read

Storm in a teacup at city hall over threat to advertising at council-owned pitches

Share story:
Storm in a teacup at city hall over threat to advertising at council-owned pitches

There’s been a storm in a teacup at City Hall over a perceived threat to advertising revenue for sports clubs using council-owned pitches.

These sports pitches across the city are owned by Galway City Council and used by local clubs on a lease basis.

Advertising is actually permitted, but permission has to be sought from the local authority.

And the problem is, grounds are covered in signage, despite a meeting last night hearing that permission was never looked for, let alone granted.

Recently, council staff visited these facilities, taking photos of the signage in place – which was interpreted as a threat of removal.

At City Hall, some councillors said it was outrageous that given all these clubs give back, they could be denied the chance to “make a few bob”.

But others felt there does need to be some level of standards on what can and can’t be advertised on publicly owned sports grounds.

And council management insisted there’s no intent to deprive clubs of revenue – but to ensure standards of not just advertising, but health and safety, and overall facilities.

It was claimed the photo-taking exercise generally aimed to establish who has what and where – and see how facilities can be made tidier looking.

The matter will be discussed in more detail at a special committee meeting next month, and will come back before councillors at their March meeting.

Share story:

Claim city in urgent need of "retail strategy" to attract more shoppers

Galway City is in urgent need of a proper “retail strategy” to help attract more shoppers into the city centre. The suggestion was made during...

Thieves target homes and commercial yards in Corrandulla, Annaghdown and Monivea

Gardai are investigating a string of post-Christmas burglaries in the Corrandulla, Annaghdown and Monivea areas. Homes and commercial yards were targeted ...

Mayor opens Book of Condolence at City Museum for Peadar O’Dowd

The Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare has opened a Book of Condolence at Galway City Museum for Peadar O’Dowd The local historian, and native of Bohermore, wh...

62 people on trolleys at University Hospital Galway

62 people are waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Galway today. It means the city hospital is the country’s third most overcrowded behind Lim...