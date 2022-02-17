Storm Eunice expected to hit Galway worst between 3 and 11 tomorrow morning

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Schools and colleges will close in nine counties tomorrow due to Storm Eunice, but Galway is not on the list, despite its status orange storm warning.

However, GMIT has decided to close its Mayo and Letterfrack campuses.

Red warnings are in place for Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Clare.

Schools and colleges will also shut in five other counties expected to experience ‘blizzard like’ conditions.

These are Donegal, Mayo, Leitrim, Sligo and Roscommon.

The second highest storm warning has been issued for Galway, Wexford, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Carlow, Wicklow, Laois, Offaly and Dublin.

The original estimate was for the storm to heighten at 5 tomorrow morning in Galway but Met Eireann has revised this to the earlier time of 3am, and lasting until 11am.

Storm Eunice will track quickly over Ireland tonight and tomorrow morning bringing severe and damaging winds for a time.

Southwest or cyclonic winds becoming northwest will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts up to 130 km/h.

Some coastal flooding is expected, especially at high tide.

The seven counties affected by the schools and colleges closure are Cork and Kerry which will be under the top Status Red warning and five counties where snow is expected to combine with strong winds to create ‘blizzard conditions’ – Donegal, Mayo, Leitrim, Sligo and Roscommon.