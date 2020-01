Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 7,500 households around the county are without power this afternoon as Storm Brendan makes its way through the west.

The main outage is in Recess where almost six thousand homes are without power.

Elsewhere in the west, 39 homes are without power in Carraroe.

Meanwhile, in Claregalway over 15 hundred homes are without power and a further 33 homes are without power in Dunmore.

Earlier major outages in Kilkerrin and Oughterard have since been resolved.