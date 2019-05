Galway Bay fm newsroom – A stop-go system is to be implemented on the Oranmore Road later after a burst water main.

The county council closed the Oranmore Road from the Maldron hotel earlier today.

The pipe burst close to the railway crossing approaching the Carrowmoneash roundabout around 8.30 this morning.

It's expected that water will be restored in the area by tomorrow morning.