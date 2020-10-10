Still no short term solution for public transport problems for Dangan area of city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A stop-gap measure proposed for the lack of public transport for residents in the Circular Road and wider Dangan area of the city has been rejected in the short term

At this week’s City Council meeting, Fine Gael’s Eddie Hoare put forward a motion seeking to establish a temporary park and ride service from NUIG’s Corrib Village to the city centre.

Councillor Hoare argued that the service would be a good stop-gap measure, until a more suitable bus route could be established in the area.

Before the motion could go to a vote, however, the City CEO told the meeting that the University had already indicated that establishing the proposed bus service is not appropriate at this time but that it would be considered in the future.

In response Councillor Hoare said he was extremely disappointed by the University’s response – adding that he would reluctantly withdraw the motion for the time being.

Councillor Hoare told Galway Bay fm news that Dangan residents are extremely frustrated by the absence of bus services locally.