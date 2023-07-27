Still no plan for Galway Airport site decade after purchase

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s still no sign of a masterplan for the future use of the Galway Airport site, almost ten years after it was purchased by Galway City and County Councils.

The matter has been raised repeatedly by councillors from both local authorities, who are immensely frustrated that such a valuable resource is sitting idle.

At County Hall this week, Councillor Jim Cuddy was advised that work is ongoing and it’s hoped the Masterplan for the Carnmore site will be advanced by September.

Councillor Cuddy says it’s an excellent site that was bought for a knockdown price – but argues it’s crazy that it’s just been largely sitting there since.

He believes it’s important that whatever happens, the airstrip at the former airport is maintained for future use.