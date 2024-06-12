Galway Bay FM

12 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Still no candidate elected into eleventh count for Midlands North West

Share story:
Still no candidate elected into eleventh count for Midlands North West

Counting for the 5 Midlands North West MEP seats will resume its eleventh count at 9 this morning.

Green Party’s Pauline O’Reilly’s 15,283 votes will be distributed today, after she became the 12th contender to be excluded from the contest.

Independent outgoing MEP Luke Ming Flanagan continues to lead the field, however he is still a bit away from the quota – meaning it may be Friday before a candidate is elected.

Fine Gael’s Nina Carberry, Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen and Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh are in the running for the three other seats.

Independent Ireland candidate Ciaran Mullooly is in fifth place, with Sinn Féin’s Michelle Gildernew hoping for transfers from her running mate, outgoing MEP, Chris McManus,

Share story:

Sept 10 next date for drug driving case involving former Galway East TD Colm Keaveney

Former Galway East Fianna Fáil TD and former county councillor Colm Keaveney, who’s accused of drug driving, appeared before Tuam District court to...

Ming Flanagan, Carberry, Cowen and Walsh all look certain to take first four seats in Midlands North West

Luke Ming Flanagan, Nina Carberry, Barry Cowen and Maria Walsh all now look certain to take the first four seats in Midlands North West The two Sinn Fein ...

Galway city coffee shop named in top 5 in Europe

A Galway city coffee shop has been named in the top 5 spots for a ‘cuppa’ in Europe. Coffeewerk + Press was rated as number five on the list o...

56 patients on trolleys at UHG today

There are 56 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Galway today. Figures from the INMO show it’s the 2nd highest figure in the country...