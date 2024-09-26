Galway Bay FM

26 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Still no affordable housing on the horizon for most towns in County Galway

Share story:
Still no affordable housing on the horizon for most towns in County Galway

A meeting at County Hall this week heard there’s still no affordable housing on the horizon for most towns in County Galway.

Over the past ten years, Galway County Council hasn’t built any affordable housing – but plans are underway for developments in Claregalway and Athenry.

However, there’s nothing planned yet for towns like Ballinasloe, Gort, Loughrea or Tuam.

The local authority this month launched an online survey to gauge the level of interest and preferred locations for affordable housing.

Sinn Fein Athenry/Oranmore Councillor Louis O’ Hara says it’s unacceptable there’s been no affordable housing built since 2013.

Share story:

Concerns as county council continues to focus on Clifden to deliver social housing in Connemara

The main thrust of Galway County Council’s housing strategy in Connemara continues to be focused on Clifden. But there’s rising concerns that othe...

Boston Scientific launch SUPERHUMAN exhibition at Galway City Museum to mark 30 years

Boston Scientific is celebrating 30 years in operation with a exhibition event at Galway City Museum. The medical equipment manufacturer based in Ballybri...

HSE to investigate 3-month long waiting lists for X-Ray services in Tuam

The HSE is to investigate three-month long waiting lists for X-Ray services in Tuam. The long-awaited, multi-million euro services at Tuam Primary Care Ce...

County planners approved 86% of planning applications in first half of 2024

County planners approved 86 percent of all planning applications in the first half of this year. Between January and July, over 1,100 valid applications w...