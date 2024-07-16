16 July 2024
Still 100 without power in Moycullen until afternoon
ESB is estimating that power may not be restored for some premises in Moycullen until this afternoon.
The power fault was reported at around half 6 this morning, with a thousand customers losing power.
While electricity has been restored to most, there are still over a hundred households and businesses without power.
ESB says it’s still working to repair the faults and it’s expected power will be restored to all by 12:45.
Last updated 10:00 16 July 2023