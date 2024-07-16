Still 100 without power in Moycullen until afternoon

Share story:

ESB is estimating that power may not be restored for some premises in Moycullen until this afternoon.

The power fault was reported at around half 6 this morning, with a thousand customers losing power.

While electricity has been restored to most, there are still over a hundred households and businesses without power.

ESB says it’s still working to repair the faults and it’s expected power will be restored to all by 12:45.

Last updated 10:00 16 July 2023