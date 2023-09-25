Galway Bay FM

25 September 2023

Steven McHugh temporarily replaces Karey McHugh on Galway County Council

Steven McHugh has taken a seat on Galway County Council, temporarily filling a vacancy left by his sister Karey McHugh.

Karey is now officially on maternity leave until early next year, and was at County Hall this morning with her baby son Thomás.

Earlier this year, the independent councillor announced that she won’t be contesting the local elections in June.

Councillor Steven McHugh says his aim is to work with his sister to ensure the best possible representation for their constituents over the next few months

