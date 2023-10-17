Sterling Engineering announce 50 new jobs for Galway with new European HQ

Sterling Engineering has announced 50 new jobs for Galway with the establishment of a new EMEA headquarters in the city.

It’s the Chicago-based firms first expansion outside of the US.

Sterling Engineering provides services for manufacturing companies in a wide range of sectors, including medtech, life science, automotive, and food and beverages.

The new HQ in Galway will provide support to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The firm has not yet revealed where exactly the new facility will be located or when it’ll become operational.