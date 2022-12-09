Step forward in redevelopment of Ceannt Station as a major transport hub

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a step forward in the redevelopment of Ceannt Station as a major transport hub, with the opening of the tender process.

The Department of Transport and URDF funded plan aims to transform the station area as integrated public transport hub.

Speaking as the tender process was announced Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said the ease of transfer between rail and bus at the upgraded train station will support the compact and sustainable growth of the city.

Subject to the tender process and funding approvals, Iarnród Éireann envisages awarding the main construction contract by mid-2023, with a construction phase of 30 months.

The work will include a new entrance and facade, new customer facilities, enhanced connectivity and interchange between rail and bus services and a new roof on the existing train hall to transform the platform and circulation areas into bright spaces.

Junior Transport Minister and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton said this investment, along with progress in delivering BusConnects Galway, will provide more options on how people can travel to,from and around the city and county.