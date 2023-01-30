Step forward in plans to restore tidal swimming pools in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a step forward in plans to potentially restore tidal swimming pools in Salthill.

Ladies Beach once accommodated these pools – but they were closed and filled in several decades ago.

In recent years, campaigners have sought their return – with one petition gathering almost 7 thousand signatures.

Funding of €44 thousand has been set aside in Galway City Council’s budget for a feasibility study – and a tender for the study has now been issued.

Mayor of Galway, Councillor Clodagh Higgins, told Galway Talks the study will take around six months.