Step forward in plans to introduce 30km speed limits in city centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a significant step forward in plans to introduce 30km/h speed limits in the city centre.

Following extensive debate last night, city councillors voted to send proposed new bye-laws to public consultation.

Some argued they’re too limited and don’t extend far enough – while others argued we have to start somewhere, and any further delays must be avoided.

They would see large parts of the inner city centre reduced to 30km/h – but there would be speed increases on certain roads, including the Quincentennial bridge

An assurance was given that further reviews will be carried out later this year – to examine a wider area outside the immediate city centre.

Councillor Eddie Hoare says the proposed changes make sense – and is hoping for public support.