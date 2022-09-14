Step forward in plans to build new pedestrian crossing at Wolfe Tone Bridge

GBFM News – Plans to build a new pedestrian crossing at Wolfe Tone Bridge in the city have taken a major step forward.

There is currently a walkway on the north side of the bridge – and the project would see a mirror walkway installed on the southside.

At a meeting last evening, city councillors voted to proceed to planning stage.

It was noted by engineers that it could be late 2024 before the walkway is completed, due to environmental concerns which must be addressed.

Councillor Niall McNelis says the new crossing will bring a range of benefits.