Step forward in plans for walkway development at Ross Errilly Friary in Headford

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a step forward in plans to develop a walkway at the Ross Errilly Abbey in Headford.

Ross Errilly lies on the banks of the Black River on the Galway/Mayo border and is one of the oldest Franciscan Friary’s in Europe.

The plans include opening the old road at Sandybanks Lane which leads out onto the Cong Road in Headford, and creating a pedestrian bridge from the Cong road to farmland adjoining the abbey which will continue the walkway onto Ross Errily and back into Headford via the Claran Road.

Tuam area Councillor Andrew Reddington put forward a motion for the proposed development at a recent Tuam Municipal District meeting which was successfully passed.

A funding application for the project, under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, must now be prepared before the October deadline.

Councillor Reddington says permission from local farmers will be needed but he believes the support exists locally.

