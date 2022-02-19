Step forward in plans for new fire station in Loughrea

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There’s been a step forward in plans to build a new fire station in Loughrea.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says a design team has now been appointed to deliver the project.

They’ll prepare the design of the new building and progress the project to planning permission stage and onto detailed design and construction.

It’s understood the new building will be based at a site opposite the Loughrea Hotel.

Deputy Canney says the fire services deserve to have the best facilities and equipment available to carry out their duties.