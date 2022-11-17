Step forward in plans for dedicated cancer centre at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a significant step forward in plans to develop a new dedicated cancer centre at UHG.

The proposed centre would serve the west and north-west region and is included in the National Development Plan for 2021 – 2030.

A strategic assessment report for the project has now been completed – paving the way for a design team to be appointed.

Medical experts argue the Government and HSE now need to make the centre an absolute priority.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Professor Michael Kerin says it will ensure people in the region receive access to timely diagnosis, care and treatment.