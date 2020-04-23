Step forward in major building project at Gort National School

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The major building project at Gort National School has moved to the architectural planning stage.

The project involves the construction of a new state-of-the-art facility with 12 classrooms, 2 special education needs classroom, and 7 special education teacher rooms.

Gort National School currently operates at two separate sites, with some students based in the heart of the town and senior students based at the edge of the town.

The new building will be located at the site where senior pupils are currently based.

The project has moved to the architectural planning stage and a suite of surveys are now being carried out at the site.