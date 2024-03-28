Galway Bay FM

28 March 2024

Step forward in establishment of sports hub in Ballinasloe

There has been a step forward in plans to establishment a new sports hub in Ballinasloe.

At the AGM of Galway Sports Partnership this week, it was confirmed that funding has been ringfenced for the project.

It would not be a new physical building – but a virtual hub with a dedicated staff member to oversee co-ordination between various clubs and organisations.

Councillor Evelyn Parsons says it’s coming at a very opportune time.

