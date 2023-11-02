Galway Bay FM

2 November 2023

Step forward in efforts to secure lights at Kilmeen Cross near Loughrea

There’s been a step forward in long-running plans to have lighting installed at Kilmeen Cross near Loughrea.

It’s the point where the N65 turns off towards Portumna, coming out of Loughrea town.

Some safety works have been carried out at the junction in recent years.

But for local activists, who have championed the works for years, public lighting and significant realignment is the only solution.

Galway County Council is to submit a business case to Transport Infrastructure Ireland in the coming weeks.

Councillor Moegie Maher says it’s a very important project and these works were needed years ago.

