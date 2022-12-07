Step forward in development of masterplan for Gort town centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a step forward in plans to develop a masterplan for the improvement of Gort town centre.

The masterplan will be designed in collaboration with the local community to make the town a more attractive place to live, work and visit.

There’ll be a strong focus on revitalising public spaces, and making them more attractive, accessible and safer.

A design team has now been appointed by Galway County Council, and will engage with Gort Town Team and local community stakeholders.