Step forward for works on new elective surgical hub at Merlin Park

There has been a step forward for works on the building on a new elective surgical hub at Merlin Park.

Enabling works for the hub have now commenced, and it is intended that it will be operational next year.

The hub will help take pressure off waiting lists at UHG by performing a large amount of surgeries that are low to medium complexity.

The Merlin Park facility is one of six planned for across the country – all modelled on the successful Reeves Centre at Tallaght Hospital.

Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says the hub will provide valuable services as people await progress on a new Elective Hospital.