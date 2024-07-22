Galway Bay FM

22 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Step forward for works on new elective surgical hub at Merlin Park

Share story:
Step forward for works on new elective surgical hub at Merlin Park

There has been a step forward for works on the building on a new elective surgical hub at Merlin Park.

Enabling works for the hub have now commenced, and it is intended that it will be operational next year.

The hub will help take pressure off waiting lists at UHG by performing a large amount of surgeries that are low to medium complexity.

The Merlin Park facility is one of six planned for across the country – all modelled on the successful Reeves Centre at Tallaght Hospital.

Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says the hub will provide valuable services as people await progress on a new Elective Hospital.

Share story:

University of Galway to collaborate on €1m cross-border health surveillance project

University of Galway researchers are collaborating on a one million euro cross-border health surveillance project. The research will set up a coordinated ...

Inspection finds perfect compliance at Nightingale Nursing Home in Ballinasloe

A HIQA inspection of Nightingale Nursing Home near Ballinasloe has found high standards. The centre was deemed fully compliant with regulations in sixteen...

Pat McDonagh says "danger on the horizon" for small businesses if 9% VAT rate isn’t reintroduced

Supermacs boss Pat McDonagh says there is “danger on the horizon” for small businesses unless the 9 percent VAT rate is reintroduced. He is re...

New investigation reveals four complaints of child sexual abuse against former Bishop of Galway

A new investigation has revealed the church received four separate complaints of childhood sexual abuse against former Bishop of Galway, Eamonn Casey. It ...