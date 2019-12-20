Step forward for upgrade works to Derryoober Group Water Scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council have given approval to Derryoober Group Water Scheme to progress to tender for upgrade works to the water supply in Loughrea.

The works will include the boring of a new well to source better quality water in the area and to install a bulk meter and individual meters.

There are close to 100 households in the Gurteeney, Woodford area of Loughrea that will be benefit from this upgraded water scheme.

East Galway Junior Minister Seán Canney hopes to see the tender advertised in early January with work being carried out next year.