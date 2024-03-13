Step forward for South Galway Flood Relief Scheme as environmental reports complete

There has finally been a step forward for the South Galway Flood Relief Scheme, as the environmental reports are now complete.

They will now be submitted to the OPW, which will be in charge of putting funding in place and pushing the project onwards from there.

The scheme seeks to alleviate flooding which has impacted homes, businesses and roads in the Gort Lowlands area.

Councillor Gerry Finnerty says this update will come as a relief to people who have suffered for a long time: