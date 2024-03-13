Galway Bay FM

13 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Step forward for South Galway Flood Relief Scheme as environmental reports complete

Share story:
Step forward for South Galway Flood Relief Scheme as environmental reports complete

There has finally been a step forward for the South Galway Flood Relief Scheme, as the environmental reports are now complete.

They will now be submitted to the OPW, which will be in charge of putting funding in place and pushing the project onwards from there.

The scheme seeks to alleviate flooding which has impacted homes, businesses and roads in the Gort Lowlands area.

Councillor Gerry Finnerty says this update will come as a relief to people who have suffered for a long time:

Share story:

Bostin Scientific hand over retrofitted former HSE ambulance to Galway Simon Community

Boston Scientific today handed over a retrofitted former HSE ambulance to the Galway Simon Community. The vehicle will be used as a Mobile Health Unit by ...

Work completed on new outdoor gym in Castlepark

Work has been completed on a new outdoor public gym in Castlepark. The Calisthenics gym is located at a site near East United FC, that’s set to become k...

24 hour Status Yellow rain warning for Galway from midnight

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Galway from midnight tonight. It’ll be in place for 24 hours, bringing heavy rain until midnight on...

Renewed call for Park and Ride at Galway Airport as city network turning into "carpark"

There’s a renewed call for serious consideration to be given for a Park and Ride site at Galway Airport. At a meeting at County Hall this week, Coun...