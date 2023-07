Galway Bay fm newsroom – Anti-skid surfacing is to be applied to the road passing Kilcooley National School in the coming days.

The Kilmeen Cross and N65 Action Group worked alongside Councillor Declan Kelly to ensure that €47,000 worth of funding was secured for the works.

Councillor Kelly says seven accidents have occurred along the stretch in the past 2 and a half years.

He says it’s just a temporary solution and there is a long term plan for improving safety along the road.