Step forward for proposed cycle and pedestrian bridge across Corrib on old Clifden line

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a step forward in plans for a new cycle and pedestrian bridge over the Corrib, using the old Clifden Railway Bridge.

A preferred option for the bridge was presented to city councillors at a meeting last evening.

At the end of April 1935, a passenger train pulled out of Clifden heading for Galway City.

It would be the last time a train would cross the railway bridge over the Corrib, which was subsequently dismantled and sold for scrap.

Now, plans for a new cycle and pedestrian bridge have been unveiled, built on the surviving pillars of the old bridge.

The preferred option is a rippled arch bridge, with cycle lanes and pedestrian walkways.

Two other options were considered, but analysis showed they’d present far greater challenges in terms of construction, design and maintenance.

The next step will be to receive approval from the NTA for the rippled arch proposal, before the project can move to design phase.