Step forward for plans to enhance public areas in Clifden

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a step forward in plans to enhance public areas around Clifden.

Galway County Council has now appointed a design team to advance the Clifden Town Centre Public Realm Enhancement project.

The plan includes Clifden Harbour Park and Beach Road.

Funding of almost €800 thousand was approved for the project in June of last year under the Rural Rengeration and Development Fund.

Councillor Eileen Mannion says the design team will bring the plan to a “shovel ready” stage.

