There’s been a step forward in plans to develop a greenway between Athenry and Oranmore.

Senator Pauline O’ Reilly says Galway County Council is now beginning a design process.

Previously, the local authority secured funding under the Government’s Pathfinder grant programme.

It supports walking and cycling projects that can be delivered within two years.

Senator and Green Party Chair Pauline O’ Reilly says while it’s still the early stages, it’s a very exciting project.