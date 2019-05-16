Step forward for new build for St Teresa’s special school in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a step forward for plans to provide a new building for St. Teresa’s Special School in Ballinasloe.

Galway-Roscommon TD Denis Naughten says negotiations have now commenced with a landowner on the purchase of a site.

The school is currently based at the Ballinasloe Enterprise Centre in Creagh – and has recently been threatened with closure amid spiralling insurance costs.

It’s hoped a new purpose built school would help alleviate those costs – which have seen insurance premiums rise by 700 percent in recent years.

The Parents Association at St. Teresa’s have called for an urgent meeting with Education Minister Joe McHugh to discuss the situation.

Independent Deputy Denis Naughten believes there is an obvious solution.

